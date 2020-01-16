DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.08

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 56713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Several research firms recently commented on DBOEY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

