Digital Fantasy Sports 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $343.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.91 or 0.05859309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035151 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

