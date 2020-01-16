DigitalBits Market Capitalization Achieves $2.96 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. DigitalBits has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $86,031.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.01393439 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000829 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,254,813 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

