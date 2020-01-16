DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,571.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $3,571.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00753742 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001480 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001670 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.