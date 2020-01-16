Dignity Market Cap Hits $541,814.00 (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Dignity has a total market cap of $541,814.00 and $15,934.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, Dignity has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dignity alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.02 or 0.03622527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00195015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028344 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00126165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dignity Profile

Dignity was first traded on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com . Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.