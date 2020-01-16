Dinastycoin (DCY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $90.00

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $502,147.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com . Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

