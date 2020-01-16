Diploma’s (DPLM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diploma to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diploma to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,582.50 ($20.82).

Shares of Diploma stock traded up GBX 53 ($0.70) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,900 ($24.99). 201,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,967.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,680.33. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,185 ($15.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56).

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Diploma will post 6496.9998453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

