Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DZK) Trading Up 0.6%

Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DZK) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.17 and last traded at $75.17, approximately 1,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DZK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 1.42% of Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.