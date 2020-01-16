DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DISCO CORP/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DISCO CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DISCO CORP/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $48.60 on Thursday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. DISCO CORP/ADR had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $327.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.70 million.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

