DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DISCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

DSCSY stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 409. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. DISCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $327.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.70 million. On average, analysts expect that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

