Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C makes up about 1.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

