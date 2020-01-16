Dogecoin Hits Market Cap of $284.94 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, OpenLedger DEX, CoinFalcon and Stocks.Exchange. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $284.94 million and $122.73 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00644162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008980 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00023810 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,908,446,370 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, CoinFalcon, C-CEX, Kraken, SouthXchange, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Tidex, BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg, BCEX, Bleutrade, FreiExchange, Coinbe, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Livecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, Cryptomate, C-Patex, Novaexchange, BTC Trade UA, Upbit, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, QBTC, Crex24, Exmo, Graviex, BiteBTC, Exrates, cfinex, Bittylicious, Koineks, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Coinsquare, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Robinhood, Coindeal, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Cryptohub, Bits Blockchain, Ovis, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Tripe Dice Exchange, Indodax, Fatbtc, Instant Bitex, OpenLedger DEX, BX Thailand and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.