Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.06

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and traded as high as $56.40. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises shares last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 148,806 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is A$46.54.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (ASX:DMP)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.