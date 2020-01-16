Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,958. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

