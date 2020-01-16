Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

RDY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. 94,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,440. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 600,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

