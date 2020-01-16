Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
RDY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. 94,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,440. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 600,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.
Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
