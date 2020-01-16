Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and $97,814.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03576693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00194183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125899 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

