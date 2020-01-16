Dropil Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $306,377.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. In the last week, Dropil has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026737 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007882 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003524 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026719 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00043070 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,761,026,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . Dropil’s official website is dropil.com . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

