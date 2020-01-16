DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 450 ($5.92).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 400 ($5.26).

SMDS stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 357 ($4.70). The company had a trading volume of 3,590,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 306.30 ($4.03) and a one year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 382.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 360.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In other news, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £573 ($753.75).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

