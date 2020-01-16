Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.