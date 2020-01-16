Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($12.56).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Dunelm Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,133 ($14.90). 355,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,077.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 914.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 633 ($8.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.