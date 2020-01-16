DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.9% annually over the last three years.

KSM stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

