DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DXC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.79.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 1,911,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,824 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,011,000 after acquiring an additional 562,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

