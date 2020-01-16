Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 13.3% in December

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 864,700 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DX traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 172,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,006. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $408.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 178.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

