e-Gulden Price Up 2.7% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $24.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00663504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009033 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000210 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,934,430 coins and its circulating supply is 17,112,039 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

