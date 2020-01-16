Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to report sales of $5.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.46 million. Eastside Distilling posted sales of $1.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 213.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year sales of $17.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.29 million to $18.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.47 million, with estimates ranging from $25.71 million to $27.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastside Distilling.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 90.06% and a negative return on equity of 76.50%. The business had revenue of $4.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAST. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 13.6% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 18,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.