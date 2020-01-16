Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Up 3.2%

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.95 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.64), 1,496,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 515% from the average session volume of 243,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

