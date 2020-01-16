EDC Blockchain Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and $418,735.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, DDEX, LocalTrade and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00049441 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,625.84 or 0.99907003 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00049564 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000350 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LocalTrade, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

