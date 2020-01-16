Egretia (EGT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.30 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, Egretia has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and $2.30 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

