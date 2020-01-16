eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 719,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.07. 680,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.94. eHealth has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $112.22.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 5.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $32,441,000.
EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.91.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.