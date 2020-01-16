eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 719,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.07. 680,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.94. eHealth has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $112.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 5.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $32,441,000.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.91.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

