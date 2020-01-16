Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 56,000 Shares of Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its holdings in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.16% of Townsquare Media worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSQ. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 139.5% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 31.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 112.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

TSQ stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Townsquare Media Inc has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.13%.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

