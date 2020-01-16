Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EIGR. Gilford Securities started coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an average rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.83. 268,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.20. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

