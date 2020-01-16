Eight Capital Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$10.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.98.
Shares of WDO stock traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91.
In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,912. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton acquired 22,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,825.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,785.12.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
