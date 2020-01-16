Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 12,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,332,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,942,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,748 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,708,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,331,000 after purchasing an additional 924,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,019,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,071,000 after buying an additional 2,034,373 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,167,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.