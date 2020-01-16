Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.74. 354,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 70.03. The company has a market cap of $623.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 79,127.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 497,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

