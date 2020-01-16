Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESBK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

