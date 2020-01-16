ELTCOIN Market Capitalization Tops $8,956.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $8,956.00 and $1,299.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

