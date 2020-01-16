Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.46

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and traded as high as $33.35. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 629 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

In other Emclaire Financial news, CEO William C. Marsh bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.