Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 572,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NYSE EEX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $755.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 359,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,066,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

