Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMR. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

