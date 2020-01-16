Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMR. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.25.
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23.
In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
