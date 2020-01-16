Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.20. 2,580,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,434. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

