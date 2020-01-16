Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Raised to $89.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from to in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

