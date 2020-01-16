Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Releases FY 2019 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2019

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.90-3.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.59-4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 3.50-3.72 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Encompass Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.71.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

