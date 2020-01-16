Endor Protocol (EDR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $256,846.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $256,846.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Hotbit and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.01435851 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Upbit, Kucoin, Coinall, IDEX, Coinsuper, BitForex, Hotbit, DEx.top, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

