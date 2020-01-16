EOS (EOS) Price Hits $3.84 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.65 billion and approximately $4.31 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00044002 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, CoinTiger, CPDAX and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,045,676,746 coins and its circulating supply is 948,976,734 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Coinbe, Tidebit, Bithumb, Bitfinex, YoBit, Kuna, BtcTrade.im, Rfinex, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Zebpay, Ovis, Coindeal, Hotbit, EXX, CoinEx, BCEX, Exrates, Coinone, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Upbit, TOPBTC, Huobi, CPDAX, OEX, Coinrail, Binance, Bilaxy, GOPAX, CoinTiger, C2CX, DragonEX, OKEx, Fatbtc, ABCC, IDCM, Poloniex, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, Neraex, Kucoin, DOBI trade, Liqui, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, Instant Bitex, BigONE, WazirX, LBank, BitFlip, Tidex, QBTC, Koinex, COSS, Bibox, OTCBTC, IDAX, BitMart and Kraken. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

