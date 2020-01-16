Equity Residential Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,967 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the average volume of 117 call options.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $82.15. 8,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.80 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.85%.

In other news, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,181,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $302,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,024 shares of company stock worth $10,092,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

