Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.74. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equus Total Return from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 32.99 and a current ratio of 32.99.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a net margin of 589.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equus Total Return stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Equus Total Return worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

