Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$19.25 at Pi Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by analysts at Pi Financial from C$19.50 to C$19.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.58.

Shares of ERO traded down C$0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,827. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.78. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.76 million. Research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ero Copper news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

