Eryllium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $54.00 (ERY)

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Eryllium has a market capitalization of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eryllium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Eryllium has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eryllium alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.01458020 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000761 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eryllium Profile

Eryllium (ERY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eryllium’s official message board is eryllium.net . The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eryllium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eryllium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eryllium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.