Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $577.43 million, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.57. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

