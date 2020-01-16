Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.36.

ETH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. 2,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,159. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $476.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

